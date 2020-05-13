Knoll Avenue shooting victim suing three LPD officers

An officer involved shooting resulting in a victim being shot is now heading to court.



The civil lawsuit claims that certain actions of several Laredo police officers were "unlawful."

In a nearly 15 page lawsuit, attorneys for Jorge Martinez call certain actions by several Laredo police officers reckless after they allegedly shoot one of the victims.

In November, gunshots broke out at the 100 block of Knoll Avenue in north Laredo.

There was an exchange of gunfire between alleged shooter Cesar Terrazas and Laredo police officers outside his ex-girlfriend's home.



Police had gone out initially responding to a disturbance call.



According to a legal document, nearly 80 rounds rang out, leaving one officer injured.



Terrazas was able to gain access into the home where he allegedly shot and wounded the ex-girlfriend's mother.



He was later disarmed by the ex-girlfriend and her brother Jorge Martinez.



In Martinez's lawsuit, it states that after taking away Terrazas's AR-15 style weapon, he removed the clip and exited the home, seeking safety and shelter with police.



Attorneys state that prior to Martinez leaving the home, police officers were aware of the possibility that innocent people were inside.



The document alleges that Martinez posed no threat as he exited the home, with one arm raised and the other holding the rifle's barrel facing down.



He allegedly declared to officers, "I am not the shooter." Moments later he was shot in the abdomen.



Attorneys says Martinez is suffering severe and permanent injuries.



They say the police officers named in the lawsuit have not been held accountable for their alleged actions since they have not been removed from the force and no criminal charges have been made.

The document does state that police officers were acting within their scope of employment, but it still calls their actions regarding Martinez as unlawful.

Martinez is asking for damages in addition to attorney fees.



We have reached out to the City of Laredo and Laredo police for comments but have not heard anything back just yet.