Kobe fans build memorial outside Staples Center

A memorial for Kobe Bryant is building outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday, along with his daughter, Gianna, and seven other people made the arena basketball hallowed ground in the 20 years he played in the NBA.

Hundreds of fans filled the streets, leaving flowers, photos, candles, and balloons in honor of the man who helped deliver five championships to the City of Angels.

Life after basketball for Bryant proved to be just as busy, creating a fantasy series of books and films, and launching his own multimedia company.

The company produces an ESPN+ series called "Detail" which analyzes the performance of professional athletes and a podcast aimed at kids called "The Punies" that was set to move to an animated series this year.

He became involved with basketball again to coach Gianna's AAU team, bringing his legendary "Mamba" way of life to young players.

Fans gathered at the Staples Center say that will be a big part of his legacy.

