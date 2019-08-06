Krispy Kreme offering Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Doughnuts

Everyone’s favorite doughnut shop is getting sweeter.

Krispy Kreme has decided to partner with Reese's to create two new doughnut flavors.

The doughnuts look like the original glazed but with a new twist.

One is filled with Reese’s peanut butter kreme and the other is filled with chocolate kreme.

Krispy Kreme is offering the doughnuts by the dozen, individually or in a custom two-pack box inspired by the Reese’s two cup pack.

If you want to try them you'll have to hurry. They are only available for a limited time.