If you are looking to satisfy your sweet tooth, a popular doughnut shop is giving away treats for free!

This week, Krispy Kreme is giving away free donuts all week as part of National Donut Day which takes place on Friday.

Instead of one day, the shop decided to make it a week-long celebration.

If you would like to get your share of donuts, chocolate, sprinkles or glazed, you can stop by Krispy Kreme anytime this week, Monday through Friday, and enjoy!