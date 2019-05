A local doughnut shop is giving thanks to our local educators by offering free tasty treats!

As part of Teacher Appreciation Day, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will be offering teachers a free dozen of its original glazed doughnuts.

All teachers need to do is show their current school I.D.

The doughnut shop says this is a way of saying thank you to our teachers for their long hours in and outside of the classroom.

The offer is only valid on Tuesday, May 7th from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.