Krispy Kreme participating in the pumpkin spice propaganda

Krispy Kreme is bringing back its pumpkin spice glazed doughnut just in time for fall and it's hoping to knock out the competition.

The donut chain says you can bring in a not-so-tasty pumpkin spice flavored treat and trade it in for a doughnut for free!

This year Krispy Kreme has three varieties to choose from.

The pumpkin spice doughnut is filled with a specially made cheesecake cream.

There is also a pumpkin spice glazed doughnut and pumpkin spice cake doughnut but you better hurry, these treats won't last long.

They will only be available from September second to the eighth.