Krispy Kreme to open new concept stores

Everyone’s favorite doughnut shop is getting sweeter.

Krispy Kreme opened its first ever concept store in Concord, North Carolina on Tuesday and the line was out the door!

It's the first of 45 new stores opening across the country in the coming months.

Fans can customize their own doughnuts by choosing from different glazes, toppings and drizzle flavors available in three or six packs.

The doughnut shop has also added milkshakes with doughnut infused ice cream to the menu along with ice cream sandwiches made with original glazed doughnuts.

This is Krispy Kreme’s first shop re-design in more than a decade, complete with an enhanced doughnut theater experience, offering an up-close look at the doughnut-making process.

No word on when the restaurant will be coming to south Texas.