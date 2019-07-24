Laredo Chamber of Commerce discusses how tent facility affects business

Crews are hard at work setting up the tent facility that will house future court proceedings for migrants and asylum seekers.

On Tuesday, our crews caught people setting up tarps and covers as federal officials went back and forth around the designated area.

An organization that represents hundreds of Laredo businesses spoke out on the matter and how it could impact the Laredo market.

Miguel Conchas with the Laredo Chamber of Commerce says we have thousands of visitors that visit the area and the sight presents a very negative aspect at that location.

The tents will remain in place downtown for about an entire year.