LA Police Officer shows off basketball skills

A California cop impressed a group of kids as well as many on social media after his trick shot was caught on camera.

Officer Arius George with the LA Police Department decided to show off his basketball skills while patrolling the area and talking to local kids.

The officer dribbles the ball up and down the court and then makes an epic shot from half court.

Suddenly, Officer George slings the ball and dunks it in the hoop behind him.

The cop kept his cool while the kids went crazy.

Officer George, who goes by the name "Trick Shot Cop" on Instagram recently showed off his skills with the Harlem Globe-Trotters in February.

The event aimed to stop violence in schools by offering communication tools to combat bullying.