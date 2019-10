A local animal shelter was filled with creepy critters just in time for Halloween!

The Laredo Animal Protective Society held a Pet Costume Contest at its facility on Saturday.

Their main goal is to attract people to adopt dogs and cats from the no kill shelter.

LAPS had over 30 entrees for 10 separate categories for both human and pet costumes.

Trophies and medals were handed out to the winners and even “Wieners”.