LBJ students get political

Student lawmakers, spectators, and protestors filled the gym of a local high school to show just how laws are passed in the legislative branch.

On Friday morning the sophomore, juniors, and seniors of LBJ High School filled the gym to learn what the U.S. political process is all about.

Several students emulated and acted as members of Congress representing both the democratic and republican party, respectfully.

At certain points during the event, the debate got heated as the members of congress were met with protesters.

According to school officials, they wanted to demonstrate how polarizing our politics can actually be.

They debated controversial topics such as a ban on abortion past the heartbeat and the ban on certain types of firearms.

Social studies teacher Joshua Llamas says the school wants the students to be politically involved in knowing our branches of government.

This event sparks conversation to get students more involved like registering to vote and contacting their local members of congress.

School officials say although all the members of congress were acting on their political stances, the student protesters were actually real.

LBJ has been hosting these types of political forums since 2017.