LC South inviting community to Fall Festival

A local college is inviting the community to take advantage of the highly anticipated cooler temperatures by taking part in its 15th annual Fall Festival.

Every year, the college teams up with local entertainment groups and food vendors to provide families with a fun outing.

The many free activities this great event will offer include inflatable rides, a wrestling exhibition by the Laredo Wrestling Alliance, professional DJs, obstacle courses, and knocker ball.

The hundreds of children in attendance can also win a variety of prizes by simply participating and enjoying free games. LC employees, student clubs, and campus organizations will operate these booths. They will have delicious food, the popular beanbag toss, bingo, an art booth, and other fun activities.

That’s not all, the celebration will end with a firework show extravaganza.

The fun will get underway on Saturday, October 12th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.