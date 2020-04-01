LC supports students through virtual learning

Laredo College (LC) is among the myriad of institutions, organizations and businesses around the globe making tactical changes to their operations as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the longest-serving institution of higher education in Laredo and surrounding areas, this is far from the first time the college has had to adapt to new challenges.

LC’s history of academic excellence is backed by strategic planning and preparation to offer our students the best academic environment and support services available.

Since before the spring break holiday, Laredo College had a contingency plan in place to move all its classes to a virtual setting if needed as a result of the coronavirus situation.

This week, that plan is being implemented as faculty and staff prepare to migrate most of the courses to online learning.

Students in courses that are unable to be converted to online formats will be provided further instructions by their instructor.

“We continue working alongside our community partners to mitigate the spread of the virus and to protect our community,” Laredo College President Dr. Ricardo J. Solis said.

“Our dedicated staff is working tirelessly to ease the transition to an online setting for our students as we all adapt to this new situation.

We want to assure the public that all our departments will continue serving everyone in our community during this transitional period.

We are doing our due diligence to make this conversion as seamless as possible.”

Virtual learning tools have already been a strong component of Laredo College curriculum in both in-class and online courses.

This new all-digital approach is not only a temporary solution but is also indicative of the future of distance learning.

Online resources are widely available for our students to continue their academic pursuits.

Due to the high volume of calls we are receiving during this period, we are encouraging students and the public to reach our departments via email.

This will be the most effective way to keep track of all the inquiries and respond to them in a timely manner.

As we gear up for the shift to online learning beginning March 30, we want to share some important information with our students and the community at large:

• Physical access to library and computer labs will be unavailable until further notice. Virtual library resources are available at https://library.laredo.edu.

For more information, please send an email to reference_desk@laredo.edu.

• Required testing for Laredo College courses will be available by appointment only for current students unable to test remotely until further notice.

For appointments, please email LEC@laredo.edu.

Laredo College will be waiving late payment fees for students who have an installment plan payment due on March 30, 2020.

The installment plan payment deadline scheduled for March 30, 2020 will now be extended for an additional 15 days.

Students can log in to PASPort at https://pasport.laredo.edu to view your account balance and make payments.

Students who have additional questions regarding their installment plans should contact the Laredo College Bursar’s Office at bursaroffice@laredo.edu.

Financial aid verification can be completed online using the student financial aid verification tool. For additional questions, please send an email to finaid@laredo.edu.

Advising for Maymester, summer and fall has begun.

For virtual advising, please visit http://www.laredo.edu/e-advising.

Admissions and registration inquiries can be sent to admissions@laredo.edu.

Any services provided on campus will include the implementation of current City of Laredo guidelines.

Students are asked to continue to follow guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the City of Laredo Health Department.

We will keep our LC family and the public updated through the Laredo College website.

Official information and institutional updates regarding the coronavirus can be found at www.laredo.edu/cms/LCC/About_LCC/Coronavirus_Information.

For additional information about COVID-19, please visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

For City of Laredo coronavirus updates, please visit www.cityoflaredo.com/coronavirus.html.

