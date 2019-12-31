L&F Distributors & Lyft offering a safe ride home this New Year's Eve

With 2020 less than 24 hours away, a local business is teaming up with a ridesharing service to make sure everyone has a safe ride home this New Year’s Eve.

During the holiday season, many family members and friends will get together to celebrate the end of the year and in most cases, alcoholic beverages are usually involved.

In an effort to reduce drunk driving accidents, L&F Distributors has decided to team up with LYFT to offer a safe ride to the community after their festivities.

L&F Distributors has been handing out LYFT codes to customers around the city to redeem at anytime.

Customers will be able to use these codes on their app if they need a ride home.

The purpose of the initiative is to make sure residents get home safe this holiday season.

