L&F Distributors & Lyft to provide safe ride home for the community

With the Thanksgiving holiday just a few days away, a local business is teaming up with a ridesharing service to make sure everyone has a safe ride home this weekend.

During the holiday season, many family members and friends will get together to celebrate the giving season and in most cases, alcoholic beverages are usually involved.

In an effort to reduce drunk driving, and drunk driving accidents, L&F Distributors has decided to team up with LYFT to offer a safe ride to the community after their festivities.

L&F Distributors and Budweiser will hand out special LYFT codes to customers around the city to redeem starting November 27th through December 1st.

Customers will be able to use these codes on their app if they need a ride home.

The purpose of the initiative is to make sure residents get home safe this holiday season.

For more information on where the LYFT codes will be given, you can visit the L&F Distributors- Laredo Facebook page.