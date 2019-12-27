L&F Distributors getting you ready for the new year!

With the decade coming to a close, many may look to close out the year by popping champagne as well as other adult beverages.

L&F Distributors is getting you ready for the New Year's Eve festivities by showcasing all of the different beverages you can purchase.

Celebrators can grab anything from Stella Artois, Budweiser, Michelob Ultra or Love Strawberry Platino.

The distributing company is responsible for providing multiple stores across town with beer and wine.

Also this year, the company has decided to team up with Lyft to provide the community with a 10 dollar coupon for Lyft users.

This way everyone can have a safe ride home this holiday season.

Also L&F has decided to give back to the community this holiday season.

For every one case of Stella Artois sold, $1 will be donated to the South Texas Food Bank.

Be sure to have a safe and fun New Year's Eve celebration!

