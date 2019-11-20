L&F Distributors sponsoring 56th annual Christmas Parade

This is an official notice to save your singing voice and Christmas spirit for a time honored Laredo tradition!

Wednesday morning, it was announced that L&F Distributors is the new sponsor for the annual Christmas Parade.

This year's theme is 80's, so big hair and vibrant colors will be fashioned by the more than one hundred participants.

This is the 56th year that the community will come together to celebrate the spirit of Christmas.

The Texas Parade Association continues to organize this event.

Director Rene Cardona shares a little advice for the public if they have plans to make it out. "Get there early, because San Bernardo will be closing at 4 o'clock. The lineup starts at 4, the parade starts at 6, so get there early. Get with your chairs, blankets just in case."

This year's parade marshal is the honorable Judge Beckie Palomo.

The parade is December 6th and begins at the Burlington Coat Factory on San Bernardo Avenue and ends at Garden Street, right next to the former civic center.

If you're interested in more information, you can contact Cardona at vparade12@yahoo.com.