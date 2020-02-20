Laredo International Fair and Exposition taking place next week!

After the WBCA parade, comes a whole slew of festivities over at the LIFE Fairgrounds.

The 57th annual Laredo International Fair and Exposition kicks off on Tuesday, February 25th.

The event showcases more than just area students showing off their livestock in hopes of winning the top prize.

The fair also features food, carnival rides, and even some live entertainment.

On Thursday, they will have a Tejano night featuring acts such as Los Garcia Brothers, Rodney Y Los Cucuy’s, Bernardo Y Sus Compadres and Los Amores.

On Friday night they will have tug of war, dummy roping, ranch rodeo, country DJ and Country singers KIX Garcia and Rick Trevino.

Then on Saturday night they will close out with Mick Cruz, Robert Ray, and Rodney Atkins.

The event has been months in the making and the organizers hope that the 57th edition of the fair will be the best one yet.

For more information on all the festivities and where to purchase tickets you can click here.