LISD to provide free meals to students during the summer

After this week, thousands of Laredo ISD students will be out for the summer, which means they will be looking for healthy meals and snacks.

File photo: LISD Summer Feeding program

In an effort to make sure students don’t go hungry, LISD has decided to once again offer its Free Summer Meals Program.

In conjunction with the City of Laredo, LISD will be providing free breakfast, lunch, and snacks to all kids 18 years and younger starting Monday, June 3rd, with the exception of July 4th.

Free meals will continue through July 26th and available at over 81 sites.

The sites include 29 LISD schools, city rec centers, libraries, churches, parks as well as other community sites throughout the city.