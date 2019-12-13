LISD receives grant to advance Early College programs

With the help of $25,000 from Texas Mutual Grant, LISD will expand and broaden two specific areas of their Early College Academy.

The program is in its inception just this semester, and the students who are already trying to get a head start on college, have more options coming their way.

With Early College Academies prevalent in high schools today, kids are getting extremely ambitious, at an earlier age.

"I’m excited about learning the aspects of being an accountant because it'll help me open up my own law firm,” said Kasandra Resendez, a freshman at Nixon High School. “I want to be a defense attorney."

Kasandra is one of the 124 freshman enrolled in the BIPS academy, one of the now five early college academies within LISD.

And in no time, Kasandra will be qualified and certified to do your taxes.

Workforce development and job skill training are the credentials for such a grant.

“We're going to get Chromebooks to be able to do online certification for Vita, for QuickBooks, Microsoft Word Excel, Expert, Specialist, so on and so forth,” said director of Career & Military Readiness Rogelio Garcia.

“We're extremely grateful and excited about being awarded the Texas Mutual Grant, the supplies and equipment being used, and purchased are going to really give our students some experiences they wouldn’t have experienced otherwise,” principal of Nixon High School, Cassandra Mendoza, said.

In the "Principals of Law Course" part of BIPS, students demonstrated coursework from a police training simulator, a $50,000 value.

“911 simulator, so this will allow the opportunity for our students to simulate being a call-taker, and a dispatcher. So, basically getting a call for an emergency and dispatching whether it would be ambulance, fire, police. Our students will finally be able to get a certification for a 9-1-1 dispatcher.”

LISD was one of 16 organizations in the state that was awarded this grant.

More than $1 million were awarded in 2019 by Texas Mutual Insurance Company.