LISD superintendent takes part in TEA panel in Austin

Four high-performing" districts were part of a panel discussion last week in Austin based on STAAR testing reading scores.

Laredo ISD was represented in that panel by superintendent Doctor Sylvia G Rios.

She and other well-distinguished districts were invited by the commissioner of the Texas Educations Agency.

A crowd of 1,500 people listened to her and other superintendents speak about the recent success in reading and recording comprehension.

LISD says scores show Laredo surpassed state average scores in reading by 27 percent.