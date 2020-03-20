LISD addresses employee that tested positive for COVID-19

Laredo Independent School District released a statement concerning an employee who tested positive for COVID-19 early Friday:

"Earlier today the City of Laredo Health Department notified the District that a second positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in our community.

The patient is an employee at both the City of Laredo Parks and Recreation Department and Laredo ISD at Dovalina Elementary School.

LISD spent most of the day contacting the staff and parents of children who were in immediate contact with the employee.

LISD continues to work diligently to protect the well-being of our staff and students. This includes a thorough cleaning and sanitizing of all LISD schools and transportation vehicles.

LISD is also doing its very best to provide instructional continuity for our children via online lessons and instructional packets.

LISD’s Grab and Go breakfast and lunch program begins on Monday, March 23, in the parking lots of our schools from 9:30 a.m., to 12 Noon. This service is being provided at no cost to all children one to 18 years of age. Children do not need to be enrolled at the school to receive a meal.

Classes for LISD students have been suspended through April 3, 2020. Students are expected back at school on Monday, April 6, 2020.

LISD asks that you keep those affected by the virus in your thoughts and prayers."