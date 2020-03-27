LISD instructs students through online assignments

After the Texas Education Agency directed school districts across Texas to find a way to continue instruction as much as possible under the circumstances, Laredo ISD is now reaching out to their students and parents that instruction is available online.

Each LISD school campus has a website that now includes assignments per grade level that can be accessed by parents and students.

Officials say there is a wealth of instructional information on the school's websites that will keep kids focused on their studies while at home.

"So we're going to do a distance learning and through that distance learning, we're going to try to commit ourselves to give as much instruction as possible to our kids," said Jose Iznaola, principal of Cigarroa High School.

He goes on to say that the instruction works with an iPad, iPhone, Android phone, an Android tablet, desktop computer and even Chromebook.

For those who do not have internet at home, Spectrum is giving free wi-fi service for 60 days.

Information on that, which includes a number to call, has also been placed on each campus' website.

On Friday, packets of instruction were also distributed to parents who showed up for the Grab and Go meal.