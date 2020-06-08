LISD enforces new social distancing rules for graduations

Laredo ISD is kicking off its graduation season starting Monday.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these ceremonies will be looking a lot different.

File photo: LISD

Due to the pandemic, graduation will be at Shirley Field with plenty of social distancing in place.



Seniors from the Hector Garcia Early College will graduate on Monday at 8:30 p.m. with gates opening at 7 p.m.



However, there are some rules you need to follow, for example:

- all guests and graduates must wear a face mask at all times.

- before entering the ceremony, all graduates and family members will go through a simple health screening.

- social distancing will be enforced between all participants, but guests from the same household can sit together.

- admission is free but each student only received two tickets to the ceremony.

- and the graduate must arrive to the ceremony fully dressed in their cap and gown.

Furthermore, there are items that will not be permitted inside the stadium. That includes ice chests, strollers, flower arrangements, balloons, and camera tripods.



All items will be confiscated at the gate.

Since there was a limit on the number of guest per student, LISD has set up a plan B for those who cannot attend: LISD will be live streaming the ceremonies on its website.

The live streams can be found here.