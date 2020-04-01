LISD & UISD extend school closures until May 4th

Both Laredo school districts will be extending their school closures after the governor issued an executive order to close all Texas schools until early May.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Abbott announced the executive order at the state’s capital saying it would bring the state in line with federal guidance urging social distancing, which President Trump announced Monday would now run through the end of the month.

As a result, both LISD and UISD said it will follow through with the governor’s orders.

Until then both LISD and UISD will be implementing virtual learning, as well as take home work books to provide some form of educational instruction during the coronavirus pandemic.

All classes are expected to resume on May 4th.