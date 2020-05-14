LISD to hold outdoor graduation ceremonies

A local school district has announced a change of venue for this year’s graduation ceremonies.

All four LISD high school commencement ceremonies will take place from June 8th to June 11th at Shirley Field at 8:30 p.m.

The first school will be Garcia Early College High School which will take place on Monday, June 8th, and then Cigarroa High School on June 9th.

Martin High School will have its ceremony on June 10th and finally, Nixon will have its ceremony on June the 11th.

Guests and graduates will be required to practice social distancing, wear a face covering, and undergo security screening and health surveys as mandated by the State of Texas and the Texas Education Agency prior to entering Shirley Field.

LISD will be posting a livestream on its website for those who cannot attend the ceremonies.