The LISD offices will be closed July 1st to July 5th, they will open back on July 8th.

However, the tax office will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. but will be closed on Thursday, July 4th to observe the holiday.

The district will continue with its modified summer work schedule on Monday July 8th through the 26th.

Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and closed on Fridays.