A new member is sworn into the Laredo ISD Board of Trustees.

Dr. Minita Ramirez took the oath of office during a special meeting on Wednesday evening.

Judge Monica Notzon did the honors, while Ramirez' family looked on.

Dr. Ramirez was chosen by the board to take the seat of Dr. Cecilia Moreno who resigned last month.

A 1979 graduate of Nixon High School, Dr. Ramirez is currently the vice president for student success at TAMIU.