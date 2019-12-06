LISD Christmas posada lights the night with tree lighting ceremony

LISD hosted their second Christmas posada.

Attendees got a chance to enjoy some holiday food, games and entertainment that is guaranteed to bring out the Christmas spirit.

LISD says there will be more than 30 booths serving up some delicious seasonal food.

There were also performances from local dancers and a marching band.

Towards the end, they closed out the night with a beautiful Christmas Tree lighting ceremony.

All of the proceeds from the event will go towards scholarships.