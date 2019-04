A total of seven new officers were sworn into the Laredo ISD Police Department on Friday afternoon.

The department says it's the largest class the force has seen in its history.

While many of the new officers are brand new to the career, there are some veterans that come from other law enforcement agencies.

The new officers spend almost 1,000 hours in the academy and several weeks of on the job training.

The force at LISD now has more than 40 officers.