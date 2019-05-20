LISD Police Department renames headquarters after Constable

The Laredo Independent School District Police Department headquarters now has a new name.

On Friday, the school district officially renamed the building after Constable Precinct One Rudy Rodriguez during a special ceremony.

The president of the board for LISD, Tito Garcia is the one that brought the idea to the board and they all agreed to name the facility after him.

Constable Rudy Rodriguez says he is grateful for all the hard work his department has been doing for the past 15 years.

The Laredo ISD Police Department is located on Clark Boulevard and Springfield.

The constable has been serving the community for the past 15 years.

