LISD Police officer proposes to his girlfriend during swearing in ceremony

A routine district police officer swearing-in ceremony ends with a fairy tale ending.

On Thursday morning, everyone gathered at the VMT Audotirum for the swearing-in LISD's new officers.

Officer Joel Vasquez was just one of the many officers joining the 42nd officer to be joining the ranks.

After the ceremony was over and done with, Vasquez got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend Nikki Christine Zabel of three years before his family, friends, and colleagues.

Completely shocked and thrown off guard, Nikki responded with yes.

Congratulations to Vasquez on the swearing-in and the new engagement!