LISD Police receives new patrol units

A local school district is receiving a brand new set of wheels that will go a long way.

On Friday morning, several law enforcement officials were present to witness the Laredo Independent School District unveil five new patrol units and ten new bicycles.

The new units are equipped with state of the art technology and will be used to help patrol the perimeter of schools to help keep their students safe.

We caught up with LISD Police Chief, Roberto Villarreal to hear how they were able to obtain these new vehicles.

"They were received by the Capital Improvement Plan we have with the school district and two were bought by asset forfeiture money. The ten bicycles were discretionary funds by our board member Monica Garcia, and the equipment that the security guards are using were allocated by Dr. Moreno, one of our board members, as well."

The district says they are hoping to add five more vehicles next year.