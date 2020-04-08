LISD Tax Office to remain closed until further notice

Due to the closure of the Laredo Independent School District, the LISD Tax Office will remain closed to the public until further notice.

Taxpayers have the option of paying their property taxes online via the Laredo ISD website by scrolling all the way down in the “For Community section and click on Tax Office.

In an effort to facilitate online payments, only the fee for electronic check payments has been changed to $1.00 per payment until April 30th.

Credit card payments will remain at $3.00 or three percent and payments made via check or money order can be mailed to the tax office at, 904 Juarez Ave., Laredo Texas, 78040.

During this time cash payments can only be made at Kazen, Meurer, & Perez, LLP. located at 211 Calle Del Norte Ste. 200.

For any questions, you can call their number at (956) 725-7822.

