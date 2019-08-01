LISD administrators prepare for upcoming school year

Employees over at the Laredo Independent School District are hitting the books in preparation of the upcoming school year.

The first day of class is fast approaching and over 150 administrators gathered at the Martin High School Library on Wednesday morning to go over some of the expectations for the new year.

The training happens every summer and Wednesday’s theme was cultivating champions through education.

Dr. Hector Cruz who serves as assistant superintendent says that the focus on the course will always be the academic growth of LISD.

Cruz says he is satisfied with the current results but believes there is room for improvement.

Dr. Cruz would like to remind parents that the first day of school for LISD is August 12th and they are still accepting late registration applications.

The district is expecting up to 24,000 students for 2019 to the 2020 school year.