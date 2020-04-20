LISD and UISD discussing plans for graduation rescheduling

Governor Greg Abbot announced last week for students to finish the school year at home, online learning.



But with seniors graduating, when will the ceremonies happen?

KGNS spoke to Laredo ISD who says they have a tentative date for the end of July or the first day of August.



However this is not a set date, the district is currently waiting for the City of Laredo to see if they will soften the emergency order.



They need to know if it is safe to have a lot of people under one roof by then.



Meanwhile, United ISD will have a meeting on Tuesday to address this issue and then they will make a decision.