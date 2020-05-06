School districts announce cap & gown distribution dates

A local school district has announced the distribution dates for graduation caps and gowns.

LISD students will be able to pick up everything they need for graduation next week.

Students over at Martin High School be able to pick up their gowns from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13th at their campus gymnasium

Meanwhile, the students at Garcia Early College High School and Cigarroa High School will be able to receive theirs on Thursday, May 14th.

And Nixon High School students will be able to pick their graduation supplies on Friday, May 15th.

Students must check with their respective schools for exact times and most schools will be releasing them in alphabetical order.

The date for LISD graduations is set for Thursday, July 30th; of course, that date is subject to change.

For UISD, on Tuesday, May 12 United High School seniors are scheduled to pick up their graduation cap and gowns at their campus between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Campus department administrators and teachers dressed Longhorn Pride attire will cheer and wave at the graduates for the duration of the cap and gown distribution.

The distribution dates for the rest of the UISD schools have not been released at this time.