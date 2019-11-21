LISD announces second annual Christmas Posada

A local school district is kickstarting the holiday season with its annual Christmas Posada.

One Thanksgiving ends, it's time for the yuletide season and LISD is inviting the community to a holly jolly Christmas Posada.

Attendees will get a chance to enjoy some holiday food, games and entertainment that is guaranteed to bring out the Christmas spirit.

LISD says there will be more than 30 booths serving up some delicious seasonal food.

There will also be performances from local dancers and a marching band.

Towards the end, the posada will close out the night with a beautiful Christmas Tree lighting ceremony.

All of the proceeds from the event will go towards scholarships.

The event will be held on December 6th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Vidal M Trevino Magnet School.

The event is free and open to the public.