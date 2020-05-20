LISD approves Chromebooks for middle schoolers

Laredo ISD has invested $1.7 million in Chromebooks.

The Board of Trustees recently approved the purchase of the computers for all middle schools.

Laredo ISD will begin to distribute the Chromebooks to all registered 6th and 7th graders starting in mid-May.



In August, the district will issue devices to all incoming middle school students who did not receive them over the summer.



This school year, over 1,900 Chromebooks have been used by LISD high school freshman students at all campuses throughout the district as part of a comprehensive pilot program.