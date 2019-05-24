LISD board member resigns

A local school district board member is leaving her position after nearly a decade of public service.

Dr. Cecilia May Moreno having more than 40 years of educational background, plus nine years as a Laredo ISD board member says she is stepping away from her position.

Dr. Moreno announced she would leave her position last week due to personal matters that need her attention.

The board officially accepted her resignation on Tuesday.

Although the person taking over her seat has not been named, Laredo ISD says Dr. Moreno will still be able to vote until that appointee is sworn in.