LISD boutique helping families in a big way

A local school district has created another helpful service in which families in need can receive a helping hand.

The LISD Parent & Family Engagement Boutique has been open at Farias Elementary since November and has already proven to be extremely valuable to parents and students.

The federally funded program aims to help parents by providing necessities such as clothing, shoes, backpacks and even toys.

Instead of waiting for approval or vouchers, local families can come in and pick up whatever they need.

With donations pouring in from the community, the program is a free service and has already helped folks in more ways than one.

Pat Campos Family engagement coordinator with LISD says she is very proud of this new program.

Parent Liaison Blanca Torres says one mother was in dire need of school clothes and was impressed with the type of set up the district has provided.

Now the program does cater to LISD families because it is located inside an LISD school; however, Campos says the program is open to any family that needs help.

Donations from the community are also encouraged.