LISD campuses closed November 1st

Laredo Independent School District campuses will be closed Friday, November 1, for staff development training. LISD administration, faculty, and staff will report to work on Friday morning for their required staff development training.

However, there will be no classes for students on Friday due to the required training. Students will resume their regular schedule on Monday, November 4.

Throughout the day, LISD employees will attend various training sessions. The sessions will be held at various sites and campuses throughout the district.

The LISD Administrative Offices and the LISD Tax Office will remain open on Friday, November 1. The Tax Office is located at 904 Juarez Ave., and will be open during regular business hours, from, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information please contact the LISD Office of Communications at 273-1730.