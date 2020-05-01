LISD celebrates School Lunch Hero Day while distributing meals

Laredo ISD celebrated School Lunch Hero Day on Friday, a day that is celebrated across the state and nation.

Officials say that with the COVID-19 pandemic, their nutritional staff have continued to provide a healthy breakfast and lunch everyday for their students while at home.

To date, over half a million meals have been provided through their 'grab and go' meals, something Laredo ISD says they are proud to do.

"Bring a smile to the parents to know that whatever we offer in the menu is typical the child would have in the school, we don't short change anything, what we serve is delicious menus that are planned very well, very adequately... All the nine yards."

He goes on to thank the staff of the child nutrition program... Saying hunger takes no vacation.