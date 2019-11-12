LISD disputes with UISD over land for new school

Can a school district buy land outside its boundaries? That's a question Webb County Attorney Marco Montemayor and district attorney Chilo Alaniz went all the way to the state get answer.

Webb County is home to three school districts, but as the population grows, so does the need for new schools.

It's an issue that now has Laredo ISD asking the question, where and how can we grow?

Considering LISD is landlocked and doesn't have anywhere else to grow, the line in the sand was drawn between LISD and UISD, and approved by TEA on where the districts boundary lines would be.

To the city's south side, that line was drawn at the Lomas Del Sur Boulevard just east of Ejido Avenue.

However, it's a piece of land just south of the UISD territory that LISD was wanting to buy that is causing all of the problem.

The dispute is whether or not one school district can buy land within another school district to build a new school.

According to LISD, they need the land to be able to expand a Cigarroa Middle School, which is in desperate need of an upgrade. However, UISD says no, and that doing so would create a bad precedent for other school districts across the state.

State law does allow school districts to operate schools outside their boundaries if they are located at a university, just like LISD's early college high school at TAMIU.

However, it is less clear on whether a school district may acquire a property for the purpose of building and operating a school outside of their boundaries.

Now, both school districts are looking to the state's attorney general for clarification on who can do what.

But the clarification will have to wait a little longer. In a response sent from Attorney General Ken Paxto, it says they are requesting briefings from TEA and the Texas Association of School Boards to consider arguments from all parties.

Until the state clears up the issue or both sides come to an agreement, LISD will have to wait to begin teaching at their new school.

As for now, the only lesson learned is that real estate really is all about location, location, location.

It remains unclear when the state will have that response ready, but KGNS will keep the public updated as more information becomes available.