LISD conducts annual active shooter drill

Although the start of the new school year is still a few weeks away, one local school district is taking preventative measures to make sure potential and dangerous threats don’t make it into the classrooms.

Officials with the Laredo Independent School District conducted their annual active shooter training drill on Wednesday morning.

The LISD Police Department, as well as the Laredo Police and Fire Department, participated in the training exercise at Cigarroa Middle School.

The drill is designed to evaluate the district’s safety procedures while teaching the appropriate response to a potential threat.

A local LISD board member describes the experience from the training as something she hopes her child will never have to go through.

Monica Garcia with LISD says, it takes you into the mother role because you don’t want to see this type of crisis happen close to home.

Although the exercise was just a training, the LISD Police Department says the simulation was a success; however, they must continue to be proactive so dangerous situations that happen often across the country don’t make it back here at home.

There have already been 15 school shootings at elementary, middle, high school and college campuses in the United States which have resulted in several injuries as well as casualties.