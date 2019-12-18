LISD dedicates building in memory of couple

LISD dedicated the J.C. Martin gymnasium in memory of Carlos and Graciela Cruz.

Carlos Cruz was an Air Force veteran in the Korean War before becoming an educator for the district.

He and his wife Graciela were born and raised in Laredo. Both began working with the district in 1956.

Carlos worked as a teacher, assistant principal, and principal in Alma Pierce Elementary, Heights Elementary, and J.C. Martin a total of 40 years.

Graciela Cruz was a first grade teacher at Sanchez Elementary and Ochoa for a total 45 years before retiring.