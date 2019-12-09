LISD discusses possible changes to sick bank policy

We’ve all had to take days off when feeling under the weather; however, what happens when teachers have exhausted their days and have a severe illness that needs to be taken care of?

A local school district is working to change its policy so every staff and faculty member can receive the time they need to recover.

The Laredo Independent School District is revisiting its district-wide sick day policy.

Currently, LISD faculty and staff get ten sick days per school year.

However, if they suddenly become afflicted by a severe or possibly life-threatening illness and their days are up, the district does provide a sick day bank which allows employees to be supported if they have run out of them.

The sick day bank has been in effect for some time; however, the window to enroll is being revisited.

To participate in the sick bank, employees must donate three sick days and then every year must donate just one sick day in order to maintain their eligibility.

The assistant superintendent of human resources for LISD Doctor Roberta Ramirez says it is beneficial for staff and faculty members to be a part of the sick bank.

Ramirez says the sick bank is a little extra cushion for an employee that may need a little bit of extra time to recover from surgery or from treatment and to give them that opportunity to protect their job and protect their salary for up to 30 days.

Doctor Ramirez adds the sick day bank is not to be used for vacation time and that all LISD employees who withdraw time from the bank must provide medical documents from a doctor in order to receive time off.

The sick bank is open to all full time and part-time positions. Right now enrollment periods are being reviewed in order to provide employees a good amount of time to enroll.

At last count LISD has over, 7,000 days available in their sick bank.