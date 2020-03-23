LISD disinfecting and deep cleaning schools

With one of the four individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 working at an LISD elementary school officials say they are taking extra precautions when it comes to disinfecting the school.

Officials say all their elementary schools were deep cleaned, but with a positive case at Dovalina Elementary, officials say they are taking extra precautions.

According to Veronica Castillon, LISD Director of Communications, say they are working around the clock to sanitize and keep the school clean.