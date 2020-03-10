LISD disinfecting through campuses during spring break

Campuses all across the country have been ramping up their efforts when it comes to cleaning as of late.

One of the local school districts is bringing out the big guns when it comes to keeping your kids safe from the virus.

LISD has acquired three Foggers, referred to as a mist machine. It emits a spray that is not harmful, it leaves a smell of chlorine.

Still, the district does not apply with students or faculty present simply because they have a schedule to go through: all 32 campuses this week and during spring break.

Recently, Dovalina Elementary School saw its attendance drop significantly says Carla Pena, the principal in her first year.

Saying that with a population of 400, and twenty students home sick with the flu in the month of February, extra measures had to be taken.

"So the good thing is that our district had already invested in equipment to kind of combat those viruses that are all over the place, especially with our smaller kids because our smaller kids like to touch everything, so that when the mist came about."

The machine, which the director of custodial services Feliciano Garcia Junior calls, the "third layer" of disinfection is meant to reach spots that a mop or rag cannot. It contains chemicals that kill respiratory illnesses.

All workers need to do is add water, and the machine does the rest, covering much more ground faster.

"And this what you just saw, the mist, is our third layer is more to the deep disinfectant. This occurs when we see that there's a pattern to it."

Dovalina Elementary is the sixth school that the district has swept through with the mist machine, since it began taking extra precautions last week, over the COVID-19 outbreak.

"So here on my campus, I can speak about having a hand sanitizer and Wipies in every one of my classrooms, I ordered that."

Pena also said that when students go to lunch, they apply hand sanitizer before receiving their tray of food.

Not only is LISD taking any precautions within its power to keep students healthy, reviewing the cleaning effort is critical as well.

"Each of us has five campuses each week, we inspect the school. And the grade that were looking for is a ninety. We're looking at wall, floors, vents, we're looking at tables, we're looking at restrooms. Everything that has to be clean and disinfected."

LISD has had this machine for the last four years and it is going to be applied to not just indoors, but in the field houses where the athletes are.

The cost for this particular tool is about $5,000 and there are plans to purchase others with more capabilities.