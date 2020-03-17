LISD extends break for students, teachers and staff

As the Coronavirus continues to affect the nation, the Laredo Independent School District has decided to take preventative measures by extending its spring break to students, teachers, and staff.

In a statement from LISD, the district says the goal is to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus by reducing the number of people interacting with each other at schools.

Therefore, they have decided to extend spring break for all students and employees.

Classes will resume on Monday, March 30th.

The decision was made based on a thorough review of information received from the City of Laredo, TEA and the Governor of Texas.